DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J (WSV) — In an atypical police operation, officers in Deptford Township, New Jersey, faced an unexpected challenge on Tuesday: apprehending a 4-year-old pig on the loose in the suburbs.

The pursuit of the pig, named Albert Einswine, proved to be no ordinary task for the officers.

The details surrounding the pig’s great escape remain unclear, but what is certain is that the porky fugitive led law enforcement on a whimsical adventure through the town.

Despite the challenges faced, the officers managed to corral Albert Einswine and return him to his owners.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.