Police: Woman throws hot grease in face of armed burglar

DECATUR, Ala. (WSVN) — Police say an Alabama woman took matters into her own hands when an armed man made his way into her home.

Decatur Police in Alabama said officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Aug. 1.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, who they identified as Larondrick Macklin, with burns to his face. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

During their investigation, officers determined that Macklin was the primary aggressor and entered the victim’s home with a firearm.

Police said the victim then defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.

Police have charged Macklin with burglary and domestic violence.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

