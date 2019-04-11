Police: Woman may have crashed car after seeing spider while driving

CAIRO, N.Y. (WSVN) — Police believe a woman crashed her car after she noticed a spider was inside.

Cairo Police in New York shared photos showing the damaged car.

Police believe the woman driving noticed a spider inside and panicked, causing her to crash. Police said the woman suffered a leg injury.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” police said.

