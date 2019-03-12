Police: Woman drank 6-pack of beer in Target dressing room

LATHROP, Calif. (WSVN) — A California woman has been arrested after she was accused of drinking an entire six-pack of beer in a Target dressing room.

According to Lathrop Police, Elysia Johnson went into a Target and loaded up a shopping cart with a few items, including a 6-pack of Stella Artois beer.

Police said Johnson went into one of the dressing rooms and stayed there for over an hour and drank the beer.

Detectives said after she finished drinking the beer, she walked out of the store without paying for any of the $200 worth of merchandise in her possession.

Loss prevention detained Johnson, and she was later arrested and charged with shoplifting, along with three additional warrants.

