HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The investigation into the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room during Super Bowl LIX, has led to the arrest of an accomplice in South Florida and upgraded charges for the woman accused of drugging him, police said.

Manzano, 27, was in New Orleans covering the Super Bowl when he was found dead on Feb. 5.

The Kenner Police Department has since determined that the cause of death was a combination of alcohol, Xanax (Alprazolam) and positional asphyxia. However, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office has classified the manner of death as ‘undetermined.’

Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested on Feb. 6 after evidence connected her to the crime. Police said that Colbert, a “career criminal with a history of fraud,” was seen on security footage entering Manzano’s hotel room and later using his credit card at local stores.

She was charged last month with bank fraud, computer fraud, robbery, illegal transmission of monetary funds and purse snatching, court records show.

On Tuesday, police announced that she now faces an upgraded charge of second-degree murder and remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators said they found narcotics and Xanax at Colbert’s Slidell, Louisiana residence, which further implicated her in previous drugging schemes.

Police said that new evidence revealed that Colbert did not act alone.

Rickey White, 34, identified as Colbert’s alleged accomplice, was arrested in Hollywood at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hollywood Police.

White, facing charges including simple robbery and bank fraud, is currently being held at the Broward County Jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Manzano, a reporter and sports anchor for Telemundo Kansas City leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

The investigation remains open, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Kenner Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.