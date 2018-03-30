Police: Woman assaults McDonald’s worker over breakfast sandwich

GLENDALE, Wis. (WSVN) – A Wisconsin woman faces charges after police said she became upset over a mistake with her McDonald’s order.

Investigators said Debreaka Jones, 19, got angry after she was given a sausage biscuit instead of a bacon biscuit.

Surveillance footage showed Jones toss the incorrect order through the drive-thru window, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, she then walked inside the restaurant and allegedly pushed a 17-year-old employee to the floor, causing her to hit her head.

The teen was reportedly treated for dizziness and a possible concussion.

Jones has been charged with disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child. If convicted, she could face more than six years in prison.

