Police: Wasp spray being used as alternative to meth

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSVN) — Police are warning against an alarming new trend that involves wasp spray being used as an alternative to methamphetamine.

Stores in Boone County, West Virginia reported selling nearly 30 cans of the spray in recent days, WCHS/WVAH reports.

West Virginia State Police say they suspect wasp spray may have played role in three overdoses last week.

“People are making a synthetic type of methamphetamine out of wasp spray,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told the news outlet.

Sutphin says wasp spray is a “cheap fix” that can cause erratic behavior, extreme swelling, and redness of the hands and feet.

“From what we’re being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it one or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you,” Sutphin said.

Police are working with poison control in the area to determine the best course of treatment for anyone who uses the spray as a drug.

