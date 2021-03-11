Police: Washington man stole 400-pound playground slide from park and mounted it to bunk bed

PASCO, Wash. (WSVN) — Police in Washington say a man stole a 400-pound slide from a city park and mounted it to a bed in his home.

According to Pasco Police, Detective Julie Lee was investigating catalytic converter thefts when her investigation led her to a home in Burbank, Washington.

After getting search warrants, Police said Lee and other detectives not only found stolen catalytic converters, but they also found a slide that had been stolen from a city park in mid-December.

Police said the slide had been repainted and mounted on a bunk bed.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Dustin Allen Bushnell. Police said he was booked on an investigative hold for possession of stolen property.

