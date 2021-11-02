SPOKANE, Wash. (WSVN) — A Washington man is facing a murder charge after he was accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend who he believed sold the girl into a sex trafficking ring.

Spokane Police announced the arrest of 60-year-old John Eisenman for first-degree murder.

Police said the investigation began on Oct. 22 after a body was found in an abandoned vehicle. The body was later identified as a 19-year-old man.

Investigators later determined that in October 2020, Eisenman learned that his underage daughter was allegedly sold to a sex trafficking organization in the Seattle area. Police said that Eisenman obtained information that his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend may have been the person responsible for her sale.

Officers said Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and bring her home. However, police said the following month, Eisenman learned his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a certain location, so he waited for the 19-year-old and confronted him as he arrived.

Police said Eisenman abducted the boyfriend, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a vehicle before hitting him in the head with a cinderblock and stabbing him to death.

Detectives said Eisenman then abandoned the vehicle with the body still inside.

The vehicle was eventually discovered almost a year later, along with the body.

Police said Eisenman was taken into custody without incident. According to jail records, he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officers said prior to this incident, Eisenman had no recent criminal history, nor any violent criminal history.

