Police warn parents, teachers of drugs designed to look like candy

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — Police in Georgia are issuing a warning to parents and teachers after a bust netted an array of drugs designed to look like candy.

The Hapeville Police Department says detectives found suspected marijuana and cocaine along with pills and pops shaped like the faces of animated cartoon characters.

The designs included Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty, and minions from the movie “Despicable Me.”

“Our concern is these pills look like candy,” police told USA Today. “Small children might ingest these items mistaking them for candy. Teens may see these drugs as less of a danger based on their looks.”

“Parents, teachers and coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers,” the department said in a Facebook post.

