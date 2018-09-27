Police: Teens mistakenly stole oregano from Colorado pot shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — Police in Colorado are on the hunt for four teenagers who smashed a stolen van into a pot shop and stole what they thought was marijuana, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Native Roots marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning found a stolen minivan smashed into the front of the store.

Security video from inside the dispensary showed the teens stealing T-shirts and pre-rolled joints that – it turns out – did not actually contain marijuana.

“We have pre-rolled joints on display in our packaging in our display cases,” Native Roots Communications Manager Kim Casey explained. “We do not put actual medicated product in them, so we use oregano to simulate the cannabis.”

Colorado Springs Police said the suspects fled the scene in another vehicle, hitting an officer’s patrol car as they made their getaway.

Suspects drove a stolen mini-van through the glass front doorway of Native Roots dispensary 3600 block Austin Bluffs Parkway. They took containers and one suspect clipped an approaching #CSPD K-9 vehicle as they were driving away. Police Blotter #26139 https://t.co/CjbvRozC9M pic.twitter.com/gCgLHBqr8v — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 26, 2018

