Police, SPCA capture camel on the loose in the Redlands

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and the Society for the Prevention Cruelty of Animals have captured a camel that was loose in the Redlands community of Southwest Miami.

According to police, someone reported the lost camel in the area of 194th Avenue and 211th Street at around 9 a.m. this morning.

Video posted to Facebook shows the animal walking down the street.

Police and the SPCA were eventually able to track the camel down and capture it. The SPCA is now watching the camel and is waiting for the owner to pick it up.

