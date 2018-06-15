Police: several people shot in Georgia grocery store parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — Police in Georgia say several people have been shot in the parking lot of a grocery store Friday afternoon.

Fox 5 reports that police first received a call around 4:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired in a Kroger grocery store parking lot.

DeKalb County Police say there were several injuries, but none of the injuries have been fatal. Details surrounding the shooting and possible suspects were not immediately available.

