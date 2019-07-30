Police searching for woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a woman accused of urinating on potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart.

According to WPXI, a store representative said a store employee witnessed the act.

Police have released surveillance images showing the woman in hopes of identifying her.

Walmart released a statement to WPXI that read in part, “This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers.”

Walmart also said they are working with police to find the woman who committed the act.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.