Police searching for woman accused of assault, spitting in disabled person’s face in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WSVN) — Police in Massachusetts are looking to identify a woman accused of assaulting a disabled person.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police said the incident took place Wednesday at the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge.

Please take a GOOD look. Do you recognize her ?? ID wanted for an Assault on a Disabled Person (Spit in victim's face) then assaulted. #MBTA Harvard Sq. https://t.co/KqrpgRn935 pic.twitter.com/2lBfeRgsmX — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 2, 2019

Detectives said the woman spit in the face of a disabled person and then physically assaulted them.

Subway surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who is now wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Transit Police Department at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be sent to 873873.

