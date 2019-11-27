Police searching for missing Miami-Dade woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Miami-Dade County.
The search is on for 29-year-old Jessica Marthe Ramras. Ramras was reported missing Wednesday morning and last seen near Northeast 35th Street and First Avenue.
Ramras was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt. She is known to drive a black Kia Forte with the Florida tag JABG09.
Ramras has black hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 8 inches.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.