Police searching for missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl

CAYCE, S.C. (WSVN) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl.

A massive search is underway for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Faye was reported missing from the Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce, South Carolina.

According to Fox Carolina, officials said Faye went missing after her school bus dropped her off in her neighborhood, Monday.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt.

Officials said multiple agencies have joined the search for Faye.

“There are more than 250 of the best and bravest officers and investigators from agencies across the country looking for #FayeSwetlik right now,” the Cayce Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety 803-205-4444.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.