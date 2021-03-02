Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Louisiana

(WSVN) - The search is on for a missing Louisiana teen who could be in South Florida.

Karina Tzoy-Pu, 15, has been missing from just outside New Orleans for two weeks.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she might in our area.

Karina was last seen in a red GMC pickup truck with the license plate number MVG8171 and could be with a Hispanic male.

If you have any information, call 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.