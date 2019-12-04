Police searching for 1-year-old girl missing from home where officers are investigating suspicious death

ANSONIA, Connecticut (WSVN) — Police in Connecticut are searching for a 1-year-old girl who is missing from a home where officers are conducting a death investigation.

Officers are searching for 1-year-old Venessa Morales.

According to Ansonia Police, Venessa was living at a residence where there is an active suspicious death investigation. However, detectives said Venessa was not in the home and they have not been able to locate her. Police said the child may also be endangered.

Police did not specify the relationship of the deceased to Venessa.

Anyone with information on Venessa’s location is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

