Police search for woman accused of stealing oxygen tank from elderly man in Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas are searching for a woman accused of stealing an elderly man’s oxygen tank out of his car.

Carrollton Police say the theft happened at a gas station on April 25.

The woman is accused of taking the man’s iPhone and his portable oxygen tank, which he desperately needs, when he went inside to pay for his gas.

Police say the woman may be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with possible damage to right side of the front of the vehicle.

Police also said the woman has a large tattoo on her upper back between her shoulders.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com, or (972) 466-9185.

