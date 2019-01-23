Police search for 3-year-old NC boy who went missing from grandmother’s yard

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WSVN) — Police in North Carolina are frantically searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from his grandmother’s yard.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Casey Lynn Hathaway. According to WCTI, deputies said Casey was last seen in his grandmother’s backyard at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The young boy was playing with two other children before he disappeared. The other two children were both accounted for.

Officials said the boy’s grandmother and others searched for him for about 45 minutes before they called police.

Casey stands 2 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Casey’s disappearance, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office 252-633-0498 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

