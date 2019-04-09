Police say witness pulled gun out on suspect attempting to kidnap 11-year-old girl

Police said one witness stepped in to stop a suspect from kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Phoenix.

According to Fox 10, a man approached the child from behind, grabbing her arm and pulling it behind her back when she was walking to school on April 3.

A witness approached the man, knocked him down and told him to get away from the girl.

He then pulled a gun out, pointed it towards the man and told him to leave the area.

The suspected kidnapper then fled the scene.

Police continue to search for the man and have increased patrol in the neighborhood the victim was walking in.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.