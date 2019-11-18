Police say 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP/WSVN) — Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

