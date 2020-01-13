Police responding to active shooting report near Virginia school

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a school in Henrico County.

A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene and have found no reported injuries. Police then started clearing the school to ensure everyone’s safety.

Henrico police received a call via text to 9-1-1 of an active shooter along the 7800 block Woodman Road. Henrico police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Media staging Our Lady of Lourdes — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

Police say they’ve closed a road to traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

