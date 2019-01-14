Police respond to reported active shooter at UPS facility

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police have surrounded a United Parcel Service facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.

Television images show police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

Armed officers can be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.

A person answering the phone at the township police department says it is an active shooter situation, but didn’t give further details.

