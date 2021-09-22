MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired near two schools in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene near Northwest 12th Court and 192nd Street around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles engaged in gunfire leading to one of the vehicles crashing. Officers said two males fled the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Norland Middle School and Miami Norland High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

