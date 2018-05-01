Police respond to call about ‘vicious dog,’ find playful American Bully instead

TEXARKANA, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas responded to a call about a “vicious dog” in a neighborhood, only to find a playful pup instead.

The Texarkana Police Department said Officer Travis Frost responded to the call, and saw the American Bully laying on the front porch of a house. Frost left his patrol car’s door open so he could quickly retreat in case the dog did attack.

“He whistled at the dog, who then came trotting over to him with his tail wagging,” the department wrote on Facebook. “After Travis pet the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home.”

Frost took selfies with the dog and stayed with him until an Animal Control officer arrived.

“Pit bulls have a bit of a bad reputation. While you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving, like this guy was this morning,” the agency concluded.

In an update, they corrected their post, saying the dog was actually an American Bully and not a pit bull.

The dog’s owner picked up his pet, named Gold, the next day. His contact information had not been updated for the dog’s microchip.

