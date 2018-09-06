Police respond to active shooter in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they’ve responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

The police department in a Tweet described it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.”

An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who’ve been shot. It wasn’t clear immediately if the shooter was one of them.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed Thursday morning, as were sidewalks.

