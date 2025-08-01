INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) – Authorities in Indiana have recovered 12 stolen vehicles worth more than $1 million, including several luxury cars traced back to South Florida, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began on Monday when Massachusetts State Police alerted detectives to a stolen vehicle pinging in the 1000 block of South Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

Officers located the vehicle and, with permission to inspect all cars on the property, discovered 11 more stolen vehicles from multiple states.

Among the high-end cars recovered were a 2025 black Mercedes GLE SUV reported stolen by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a 2020 black Rolls-Royce Ghost from Broward County, a 2019 gray Mercedes GLS from Boca Raton and a 2025 black Mercedes 350 from Palm Beach.

Other vehicles were traced to Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey and Indiana.

Police said the estimated total value of the recovered cars is about $1,022,000.

All vehicles are being held until they can be returned to their rightful owners.

