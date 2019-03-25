Police: Ohio man attacked 17-year-old after walking in on him molesting 5-year-old

EASTLAKE, Ohio. (WSVN) — An Ohio man has been arrested after he was accused of attacking a 17-year-old he said was molesting a child.

According to an arrest report obtained by Fox 8, 20-year-old Richard Adams found the 17-year-old sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams told Fox 8. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

Adams told Fox 8 that he assaulted the teen and then posted a video on Facebook of the bloodied teen asking him to tell people what he did.

“I do regret posting it on Facebook, but my intent was to show people that if you touch or hurt a child this could happen to you,” Adams said.

The video has since been removed.

The teen was later charged with rape while Adams was charged with felonious assault.

Adams has since been released on bond.

“It’s a very sad situation for everyone involved. Ricky walked into a horrifying situation and just blacked out as things from his past childhood immediately started haunting him,” said Jeff Cook, Adams’ uncle. “I don’t believe he should be charged. He was stopping the progress of a felony being committed on an innocent 5-year-old child.”

Adams said he has no criminal history and he is expecting a child soon. He also said he fears going to prison.

His uncle has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Adams legal bills, along with a petition to have the charges dismissed.

Police said the matter is still under investigation.

