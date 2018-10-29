Police: Ohio boy tests positive for meth after eating trick-or-treat candy

GALION, Ohio (WSVN) — Police in Ohio say a little boy tested positive for methamphetamine after he went trick-or-treating in his neighborhood on Sunday.

WBNS reports the child was playing with fake teeth he’d received when his father said he over “having a seizure of some sort.” The boy’s dad said his son had only eaten a few pieces of candy.

The family rushed the boy to the hospital, where he tested positive for meth. A nurse then called police.

“An investigation has been started regarding a little boy getting sick tonight after Trick or Treat,” Galion Police posted on Facebook. “The little boy is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Officers collected the boy’s candy, which had been thrown out, to send to a crime lab for testing, according to the Mansfield News Journal. Police are now investigating the area where the child had gone trick-or-treating.

The town held “beggars night” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The 911 came in to police just an hour later around 5 p.m.

