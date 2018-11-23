Police officer watches children for woman making domestic violence report

WEST JORDAN, UTAH (WSVN) — A Utah Police officer helped a woman in an unconventional way when she came to file a police report.

West Jordan Police Department took to Facebook and told how a young woman came into the station with her young children to file a domestic violence report.

While the woman was filing her report, Officer Lofgran helped watch over her children so the woman could focus on getting the help she needed.

Officers said Lofgran watched the children for several hours.

