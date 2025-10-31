ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (KYW) — A police officer in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is being praised for his bravery after diving into chilly bay waters to save an injured dog earlier this month.

Officer Matt Schmidt was among those called to the scene on Oct. 15, after reports of a tan and white pit bull that appeared to have been abandoned and was walking with a limp, according to police.

When the dog evaded animal control officers by leaping into the bay, Schmidt made a split-second decision to follow it into the cold water.

“I was like, ‘OK, it’s struggling, the current’s strong, it’s getting weighted down, and it’s just going to tire out,'” Schmidt told CBS News Philadelphia. “I just felt like, clearly, a boat is not going to get here in time. So this is not a choice. I have to go if I want this dog to live.”

Body camera footage released by the department shows Schmidt shed his uniform and slip into the chilly water. Schmidt estimates he swam about 100 yards before he reached the dog. He managed to secure a bite pole around the animal’s neck before slowly guiding it back toward shore.

“Once I had him in my control, I’m just basically talking to him,” Schmidt said. “‘OK, buddy, just help me. Swim with me, not away from me. Don’t make this double hard.'”

Drone video captured the rescue from above as Schmidt and the dog made their way back to land, eventually reaching a marshy area where Schmidt pulled the animal to safety.

Animal control officers treated the dog for its limp and other minor injuries. As of last week, officials said the dog is recovering well and in good health.

Despite the widespread praise, Schmidt downplayed his heroics.

“Honestly, I was just trying to do my job,” he said. “I’m just glad I got to save the dog.”

