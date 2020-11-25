Police officer in NJ rescues man from burning car

(WSVN) - A New Jersey police officer made a daring rescue to save a man who was trapped in a burning car.

According to a Facebook post from the Howell Township Police Department, Officer Nicholas Volpe was on routine patrol Saturday when he saw a car on fire.

He approached the vehicle and found the driver still inside.

Volpe was able to pull the trapped victim out of the burning vehicle through the window since the door was crushed closed.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

“He admitted to using his cellphone and became distracted,” the post read.

Volpe was not injured during the incident.

