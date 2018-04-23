Police officer gives 84-year-old man ride to hospital to visit his sick wife

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WSVN) — An elderly man in Pennsylvania had no way to visit his wife in the hospital, so a kind police officer stepped in to help.

Montoursville Police said the 84-year-old man’s wife fell ill last Thursday at their home, and had to be rushed to the emergency room in an ambulance.

The man had no way of getting to the hospital to visit her, telling police he is unable to drive anymore and had no family members nearby who could take him.

Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina gave the man his phone number, and told him he’d arrange to have a ride for him when he was ready.

The man called a couple of hours later, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley went to pick him up.

After the police department shared the touching photo to Facebook, it quickly spread online, getting thousands of reactions from across the country.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.