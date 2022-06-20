WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Three people have been shot, including a police officer, during an event celebrating Juneteenth in Washington, D.C., police said.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, officers have responded to the area of 14th and U streets Northwest, Sunday night.

The gunfire broke out during Moechella, a Juneteenth celebration in the downtown area.

Police said two civilians and an officer were injured.

Local news station WJLA reported the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not provided further details about the incident.

