(WSVN) - Authorities are offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of James Howard Jackson.

The U.S. Marshals accidentally released the 19-year-old due to a clerical error.

In February of 2021, Jackson shot lady gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, while he was walking the pop star’s three dogs in Hollywood.

Jackson and several suspects kidnapped the dogs.

The dogs were later returned and five men were arrested.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.