Police: No evidence of shooting at northern Virginia mall

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at a popular mall.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities were continuing to conduct a search at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, but investigators had not found any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.

Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.

