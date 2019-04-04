Police: Motorist who drove on sidewalk to pass truck told officer to stop overreacting

QUINCY, MASS. (WSVN) – A motorist who drove up on a sidewalk to pass a delivery truck in Massachusetts on Wednesday told a police officer to stop overreacting to the situation, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by Quincy Police show a Toyota SUV driving on the sidewalk outside of a restaurant.

Police said the driver told officers that they went up on the sidewalk to get around a delivery truck that was blocking the travel lane.

Officers said when they confronted the driver, the driver told police, “You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary.”

The driver’s name was not released. It’s not clear if charges were filed.

Wait… what???

The delivery truck was blocking the travel lane, so you thought it would be ok to go up on the sidewalk to get around?? The driver’s response: You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary 😳#YouCantMakeThisUp #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/XPJtoeIlON — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) April 3, 2019

