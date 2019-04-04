Police: Motorist who drove on sidewalk to pass truck told officer to stop overreacting

QUINCY, MASS. (WSVN) – A motorist who drove up on a sidewalk to pass a delivery truck in Massachusetts on Wednesday told a police officer to stop overreacting to the situation, officials said.
Photos posted to Twitter by Quincy Police show a Toyota SUV driving on the sidewalk outside of a restaurant.
Police said the driver told officers that they went up on the sidewalk to get around a delivery truck that was blocking the travel lane.
Officers said when they confronted the driver, the driver told police, “You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary.”
The driver’s name was not released. It’s not clear if charges were filed.
