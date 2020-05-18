Police: Mother tried to kill 14-month-old son by setting car on fire with him inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a car on fire with her 14-month-old son inside.

According to Fox 57, Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Caylin Watson and charged her with attempted murder, arson, abuse and infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

Police said Watson set her car on the side of the interstate while her son sat inside.

The toddler suffered severe burns and is in critical condition. Watson was treated at the hospital for minor injuries before she was taken to jail.

Watson was detained after authorities said evidence showed the fire was intentional.

