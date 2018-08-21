Police: Mom gave 15-year-old daughter marijuana to use, sell out of her bedroom

A 15-year-old California girl was taken into protective custody last week after investigators determined her mother gave her marijuana to sell out of her bedroom.

Deputies serving a search warrant in the 15000 block of Roseann Court in Delhi on Friday arrested Jose Reyes Martinez and Norma Angelica Alvarez, both 44, after finding a loaded AK-47 and 80 pounds of packaged marijuana for sale in a closet, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, deputies learned the girl had been given marijuana, edibles and other drug paraphernalia by her mother to use and sell from her bedroom, authorities said.

Twelve large marijuana plants that were said to be found in the home’s backyard inside a makeshift greenhouse were eradicated.

Nearly 200 pounds of processed marijuana, 348 plants, and four firearms were seized from eight locations in Merced County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office

