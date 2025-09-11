NEW YORK (WSVN) – A 5-year-old girl reported missing in Hollywood has been found safe in New York with the help of the U.S. Marshals, police said Thursday.

Detectives said Gianna Rodriguez was located with her mother, who has been taken into custody and charged with interference with custody.

Gianna was last seen Monday in the area of 2900 Polk Street, prompting an appeal from the Hollywood Police Department for the public’s help.

Authorities said she met the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

