Police: Man’s truck stolen while he was robbing business

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WSVN) — A man who reported his truck stolen left out a few key details as to what exactly led to the theft, said police.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, William Kelly called police to report his red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck stolen after he left his keys on the front seat.

Police said a man riding a bike came across the truck, threw his bike in the back and drove off.

Police obtained video of the incident, which they said revealed that Kelley was originally in the process of stealing from a business across the street when his truck was taken.

Officers arrested Kelly and charged him with burglary. He was also wanted on a warrant.

Police continue to look for Kelley’s truck.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.