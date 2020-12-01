Police: Man who broke into home to attack estranged girlfriend beaten, stabbed to death by her mother and sister

PASADENA, Calif. (WSVN) — Police said a man who broke into a home to attack his estranged girlfriend was stabbed and beaten to death by the woman’s mother and sister.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, South Pasadena Police Officers responded to a domestic violence call, Saturday morning.

Police said when they made it to the home, they found the front window shattered and they could hear women screaming inside. Officers also said they found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed and beaten.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives said upon further investigation, they learned that the man had broken into the home and attacked his estranged girlfriend.

“While the suspect was in the [process] of beating and choking the female victim, her mother and adult sister came to her aid,” the sheriff’s department said. “During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club.”

Investigators said the original female victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for facial injuries

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.