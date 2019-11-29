Police: Man shot in leg at Syracuse mall; shooter not located

SYRACUSE, New York (WSVN) – A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting at a Syracuse mall, according to police.

Syracuse Police confirmed the shooting at the Destiny USA Mall at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Authorities said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the shooter has not been located.

Confirmed shooting at the Destiny USA mall. One male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Non life threatening. Suspect not located . Avoid food court area — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

Police are asking those inside of the mall’s stores to exit the premises and to avoid the food court area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.