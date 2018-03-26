Police: Man punched 5-year-old boy on subway

NEW YORK (AP/WSVN) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say punched a 5-year-old boy on the subway.

Police say the boy and his mother were riding through Brooklyn on Saturday when the attack happened. Police say the suspect punched the boy in the face then fled.

According to the New York Daily News, the man also yelled “Are you going to cry to ya’ mommy?” before fleeing.

The victim suffered bruising on his face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect, and have identified him as 25-year-old Ramon Thomas.

An investigation continues.

