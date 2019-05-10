Police: Man leaves backpack with meth at library, goes to police station to pick it up

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man after they said he left a backpack with meth at a library.

According to WBAY, authorities were called to the Shawano Library in Wisconsin after staffers found a backpack with meth, nunchucks and other items.

The bag was taken into custody by police. However, later that day, police said 31-year-old Joel Mullin-Romo arrived at the department to claim the bag.

“Most people won’t show up and ask for it back if they know there’s contraband in it, but this guy decided he wanted to get his meth back,” said Shawano Police Chief Dan Mauel.

Mullin-Romo was charged with drug possession and is being held on a $500 bond.

Police also said he was on probation for a previous burglary conviction.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.