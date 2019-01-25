Police: Man charged with DUI was driving with hood up

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man who was driving under the influence while the hood of his car was completely blocking his windshield.

According to a Riverside Police news released obtained by the Chicago Tribune, a snowplow notified police after they spotted a car driving with its hood up and bouncing off curbs.

RPD arrests male/24 of Lyons for DUI at 3:12 AM @ 31st & 1st Ave. Spotted on Forest Ave driving with hood all the way up from crash somewhere. He was combative when stopped & very intoxicated. This is one of the most bizarre DUI arrest ever. Drove with hood blocking view totally. pic.twitter.com/Camk7cnc9x — Riverside Police (@PDRiverside) January 22, 2019

Police eventually spotted the 2002 Honda with heavy front-end damage and flagged the driver down. Police said the driver, who they identified as 24-year-old Marley Aleman, appeared to be drunk and “literally fell to the ground,” when he was asked to get out of the car.

Detectives said Aleman failed sobriety tests and became combative and did not cooperate with officers. Officers also said they had to wait several hours before he could be booked into jail, due to his intoxication level.

“This is one of the most egregious drunk driving arrests our agency has ever made,” Riverside police Chief Tom Weitzel said. “This individual was highly intoxicated, driving down a major roadway with the hood completely up from a previous accident and his vision was totally obscured.

Aleman has been charged with drunk driving, transportation of open alcohol, improper operation of a motor vehicle and driving off the roadway.

