SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police say a woman in Louisiana has been accidentally shot in the back by her 2-year-old child.

The Shreveport Times reports that the woman was seriously wounded in the shooting early Saturday morning. Police told the newspaper that the woman and her 2-year-old child were in a bedroom when the child appears to have accidentally discharged an unsecured handgun.

Authorities say the woman received a single shot to the back and was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate update on her condition Sunday.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

