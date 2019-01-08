Police launch nationwide search for teen mom, 2 children

MONROE, Ga. (WSVN) – Police have launched a nationwide search for a 16-year-old girl and her two children.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her two children — 2-year-old Kensharri and 1-year-old Shariah — have not been seen since Dec. 22.

Kenyah has brown hair and eyes and stands at about 5 feet 4 inches.

Both Kensharri and Shariah both have black hair and brown eyes.

According to Fox 5, the three disappeared from a foster home just days before Christmas. The FBI and other agencies are now involved in the search.

Officials said the three could be headed to Covington, Georgia or Brooklyn, New York, but there is a nationwide search for them.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or 911.

